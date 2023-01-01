|
Stappenbeck CA, Hammett JF, Gulati NK, Kaysen D. Psychol. Violence 2023; 13(3): 258-266.
OBJECTIVE: Intimate partner aggression (IPA), encompassing psychological and physical aggression, is a public health concern due to its high rates among young adults. Research and theory connect heavy drinking and emotion regulation (ER) difficulties to IPA and highlight their potential role in reducing IPA. A web-based intervention combining alcohol reduction strategies with ER skills demonstrated initial efficacy at reducing heavy drinking and improving ER abilities among college women with sexual assault victimization histories. The present study represents a secondary analysis of this brief web-based intervention to evaluate its preliminary efficacy on IPA.
Aggressive Behavior; Alcohol Use; Brief Interventions; College Students; Digital Interventions; Emotional Regulation; Intimate Partner Violence