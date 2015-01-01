CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Loomis AM, Evans TC, Grasso DJ, Briggs-Gowan M. Cognit. Ther. Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Anxiety and posttraumatic stress symptoms have been associated with threat-related attention bias assessed in the widely-used dot-probe task. A novel method of scoring attention bias using response-based computation has shown improved reliability over standard computation approaches with adult samples.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Anxiety; Attentional bias; Dot probe; Early childhood