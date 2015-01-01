Abstract

This paper examines the predictability of driving events by passenger electroencephalography (EEG) data using Morlet wavelets and Evoked Responses (ER). As autonomous vehicles (AV) become more popular and the technology becomes more widely available, a major remaining challenge to overcome is passenger mistrust in the AV. People generally want to be in control of their vehicle, which is why human event predictability is such an important factor in AVs. This research study successfully predicted 93.61% of driving events including aggressive acceleration, braking, and lane changes on an open-road driving route.

Language: en