Abstract

Traffic lights are critical in regulating traffic flow and modulate the level of service and road user safety. As suggested by studies conducted with pedestrians, traffic light spacing and signal congruency could also impact a driver's decision-making process. However, requirements related to designing signalized intersections do not always consider the spacing between two consecutive traffic lights or the congruency of the information displayed. Here, using a classic traffic psychology paradigm, we developed a hybrid Go/No-go Flanker PC-based task to explore how traffic light spacing and signal congruency modulate drivers' decisions in urban intersections. Real images of road intersections were edited to reproduce two specific conditions between traffic lights. Specifically, we manipulated both spacing (short vs. long) and congruency (congruent [e.g., red-red/green-green steady light] vs. incongruent [e.g., red-green/green-red steady light]). We found that incongruent information, displayed on short spacing traffic signals, delayed drivers' responses without being detrimental to their decision-making processes. The results of this exploratory study could offer guidance to transportation engineers to simplify traffic light information readability and increase drivers' awareness of traffic conditions and road safety.

Language: en