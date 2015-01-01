Abstract

Dynamic dilemma zone protection (DZP) system with continuous vehicle tracking via radar sensors has been implemented at multiple locations in Alabama to promote the safety and operational efficiency of high-speed signalized intersections. The present study discusses the main features of the DZP system, and its comprehensive assessment in three important aspects: changes in (1) vehicle arrival distributions in different signal intervals (green, yellow, and red), (2) dilemma zone length and location, and (3) dilemma zone conflicts before and after the DZP system implementation. For the system assessment, an extensive amount of data collection and analysis efforts were performed with radar sensor-based vehicle attribute data and high-resolution signal controller data collected from seven intersection approaches where a DZP system has been recently implemented. The analysis results showed that vehicle arrivals on green intervals were significantly increased after the DZP system implementation, while vehicle arrivals on the yellow and red intervals were both reduced significantly despite no change in total vehicle arrivals before and after the system implementation. The chance of dilemma zone conflicts (i.e., red-light running and abrupt stops) was also significantly reduced after the DZP system implementation.



RESULTS also showed that the dilemma zone length became shorter, and its location was closer to the intersection stop bar after its implementation. Thus, the present study claims that the DZP system promotes intersection operational efficiency by effectively utilizing available green time as well as improving intersection safety by reducing the number of vehicles trapped within the dilemma zone.

