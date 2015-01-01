Abstract

In recent years, the issue of aggression towards workers has become increasingly relevant, particularly in the transport sector. This is because transit operators often interact with users who may exhibit unpredictable and potentially dangerous behavior. As a result, there is a widespread need to define effective strategies to prevent and manage such phenomena. How- ever, there is no consensus on the most effective or "best" practices, and a multi-approach strategy is generally recommended. The right combination of initiatives largely depends on the environmental context, the company's culture, and the need to consider the legal framework. This paper compares the most commonly adopted initiatives in terms of "Employability", "Afford- ability", "Lack of Side Effects", "Maturity Level" and "Efficacy", based on information obtained from the literature. The only exception is "Efficacy", which was evaluated with the support of a group of experts. The article for mulates a ranking of the different measures and highlights the elements that should not be neglected in a comprehensive mitigation strategy. Specifically, it is evident that any successful strategy should include a combination of per sonal training, specific procedures for managing aggressions, and appropriate technological devices.

