Abstract

Safety is a key consideration in the worldwide civil aviation industry, in which an increasing number of aviation accidents are related to flight crew performance. Based on social exchange theory and social identity theory, the primary objective of this study is to examine the relationships among safety-specific transformational leadership, harmonious safety passion, organizational identification, and safety behavior among Chinese airline pilots. Data was collected from 332 commercial airline pilots from China Eastern Airlines Co., Ltd. using self-report questionnaires. Correlation analysis, mediation analysis and moderated analysis were conducted. The results show that safety-specific transformational leadership has a positive effect on safety behavior and an indirect effect on safety behavior through the influence of harmonious safety passion. Harmonious safety passion acts as a mediating role, whereas organizational identification acts as a moderating role in the relationship between safety-specific transformational leadership and safety behavior. The managerial implications stemming from the findings of this study may promote pilots' safety behavior, improve airline management and maintain safety of flight operation.

