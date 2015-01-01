|
Kaya GK, Ustebay S, Nixon J, Pilbeam C, Sujan M. Safety Sci. 2023; 166: e106260.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
Abstract
Safety culture is one of the key factors contributing to safety, even though limited evidence supports its impact on safety outcomes. This study uses supervised machine learning algorithms to explore the association between safety culture and incident reporting. The study used National Health Service (NHS) England annual staff survey data as a proxy of safety culture to predict eighteen incident reporting variables. The study did not achieve high accuracy rates in the prediction models. The highest association was found between safety culture and the number of incidents reported in class low, medium and high. LightGBM was the best-performed algorithm. SHAP plots were used to explain the model.
Language: en
Healthcare; Incident analysis; Incident reporting; Machine learning; Safety; Safety culture