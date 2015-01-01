Abstract

The safety of gig economy delivery riders is a growing area of concern. As a relatively new form of work, little research has examined delivery rider crash causation or the influences on delivery rider behaviour. This study involved the development of an ActorMap and AcciMap showing key stakeholders and factors that influence gig economy delivery rider behaviour and safety in Victoria, Australia, based on a literature review and workshops involving delivery riders and gig economy, road safety, and workplace safety stakeholders. A participatory design process was then undertaken to create PreventiMaps of potential interventions designed to respond to key issues with a view to enhancing delivery rider safety. The findings identify multiple factors influencing delivery rider behaviour spanning eight gig economy system areas: 1. the delivery task, 2. the workforce, 3. apps, algorithms and data, 4. infrastructure, 5. cultural and social influences, 6. clients, customers and other road users, 7. delivery platform processes, and 8. laws and regulations. Example proposed interventions include improvements to rider onboarding processes, training, and education programs, enforcement, enhanced data collection and analysis systems, modifications to delivery apps, improvements in cycling and road infrastructure, changes to payment and superannuation, and the development of regulatory mechanisms specifically for the gig economy delivery rider context. The implications for gig economy delivery rider safety, research, and practice are discussed and a systems thinking approach is advocated.

Language: en