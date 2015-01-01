Abstract

OBJECTIVE

Through a text network analysis, this study examined major issues related to death from overwork reported in Korean media over the past ten years, focusing on essential workers, and examined the implications for Korean society from the perspective of decent work as described by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Methods

We retrieved 1,340 news articles from 52 media companies by searching for "death from overwork" as a keyword using the Big Kinds database operated by the Korea Press Foundation. A total of 4,627 nouns were extracted from news articles, and four topics were found by performing topic modeling using the NetMiner 4 program. We also examined the trend of topic ratios by year.

Results

Between 2012 and 2015, 22-36 news articles were reported annually, and Topic 2 (recognition of death from overwork of public officials) was the most common. Between 2016 and 2019, 72-162 news articles were reported annually, and Topic 1 (postal workers' extended working hours) was the most common. Between 2020 and 2021, 314-441 news articles were reported annually, and Topic 3 (measures against industrial accidents of courier workers) and Topic 4 (courier sorting and labor union consensus) were the most common.

Conclusion

In Korea, postal workers, public officials, and courier workers are vulnerable to death from overwork. This can be resolved by considerably reducing working hours, recognizing industrial accidents, and improving the working environment. From the perspective of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) SDGs' decent work concept, to sustain workers' health and well-being, the State and companies should guarantee workers healthy working hours, choice of working hours, guarantee of decent and productive work, and maximum working hours cap system. The labor system and workplace culture should be improved to guarantee workers' health and well-being.

