Abstract

Racial microaggressions are often subtle and frequent occurences in the lives of people from marginalised racial groups. There is a broad lack of acknowledgement that they exist and when perpetrators are confronted, victims are often met with defensiveness or dismissal. However, the impacts on the physical and mental health of the victims make it essential that clinicians understand not only the concept of racial microaggressions but also how they may be challenged and addressed. There is no single way to address microaggressions, but the authors propose some ways to identify and tackle them in the medical setting and beyond. It is hoped that this will encourage allyship and empower those who are bystanders to become more actively involved.

