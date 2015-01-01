Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine whether individuals with a prior concussion exhibit biomechanical alterations in balance, gait and jump-landing tasks with and without cognitive demands that are associated with risk of lateral ankle sprain (LAS) and anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.



DESIGN: Systematic review and meta-analysis. DATA SOURCES: Five electronic databases (Web of Science, Scopus, PubMed, SPORTDiscus and CiNAHL) were searched in April 2023. ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA: Included studies involved (1) concussed participants, (2) outcome measures of spatiotemporal, kinematic or kinetic data and (3) a comparison or the data necessary to compare biomechanical variables between individuals with and without concussion history or before and after a concussion.



RESULTS: Twenty-seven studies were included involving 1544 participants (concussion group (n=757); non-concussion group (n=787)). Individuals with a recent concussion history (within 2 months) had decreased postural stability (g=0.34, 95% CI 0.20 to 0.49, p<0.001) and slower locomotion-related performance (g=0.26, 95% CI 0.11 to 0.41, p<0.001), both of which are associated with LAS injury risk. Furthermore, alterations in frontal plane kinetics (g=0.41, 95% CI 0.03 to 0.79, p=0.033) and sagittal plane kinematics (g=0.30, 95% CI 0.11 to 0.50, p=0.002) were observed in individuals approximately 2 years following concussion, both of which are associated with ACL injury risk. The moderator analyses indicated cognitive demands (ie, working memory, inhibitory control tasks) affected frontal plane kinematics (p=0.009), but not sagittal plane kinematics and locomotion-related performance, between the concussion and non-concussion groups.



CONCLUSION: Following a recent concussion, individuals display decreased postural stability and slower locomotion-related performance, both of which are associated with LAS injury risk. Moreover, individuals within 2 years following a concussion also adopt a more erect landing posture with greater knee internal adduction moment, both of which are associated with ACL injury risk. While adding cognitive demands to jump-landing tasks affected frontal plane kinematics during landing, the altered movement patterns in locomotion and sagittal plane kinematics postconcussion persisted regardless of additional cognitive demands. PROSPERO REGISTRATION NUMBER: CRD42021248916.

