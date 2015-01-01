Abstract

BACKGROUND: Perturbation-based balance training has been proven effective to reduce falls in older adults. However, it remains inconclusive if this training paradigm reduces falls in the stroke population. This review sought to summarize the existing literature to assess the effects of perturbation-based balance training on falls and some common fall risk factors in people with stroke.



METHODS: Seven databases were searched for studies, which included at least one perturbation-based balance training group and a control group. The primary outcome was the proportion of fallers, and the secondary outcomes encompassed commonly used fall risk factors: balance, balance confidence, reactive stepping characteristics, functional mobility, and muscle strength.



FINDINGS: This review included nine studies that enrolled 364 participants. The training protocols were significantly heterogeneous among studies, with variations in the training duration, number of sessions, session length, and type of devices used. The results indicated insufficient evidence supporting that perturbation-based balance training reduces falls in the laboratory and everyday living conditions for people with stroke. Furthermore, the effects of perturbation-based balance training on fall risk factors are also inconsistent between studies.



INTERPRETATION: The existing evidence does not conclusively support the reduction in falls and improvements in fall risk factors resulting from perturbation-based balance training among people with stroke. Such an inconsistent finding could be due to the small sample sizes and variations in perturbation-based balance training protocols across studies. More high-quality studies are needed to further determine the effects of perturbation-based balance training on reducing fall risk in people with stroke.

Language: en