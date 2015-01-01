Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide ideation among adolescents is difficult to treat. Attachment-based family therapy (ABFT) is a promising evidence-based family intervention developed to decrease depressive symptoms and suicide ideation among adolescents.



Aims: This open trial assessed the feasibility of ABFT for adolescents (12-23 years) with suicide ideation and depression in an outpatient community mental health center in the Netherlands, by monitoring treatment compliance and satisfaction, treatment dose, and symptom reduction.



METHODS: Eligible patients were referred by the multidisciplinary treatment team at the facility. Treatment dose was monitored by the therapist. Depression (CDI-2), family functioning (SRFF), and strengths and difficulties (SDQ) were assessed online before the intervention and at 3, 6, and 9 months after baseline. Suicide ideation (SIQ-JR) was assessed at each therapy session, and a satisfaction questionnaire was administered postintervention. A total of 25 families signed informed consent, received ABFT treatment, and were included in the analyses. The therapists were at beginners' level of ABFT, working under supervision during the trial.



RESULTS: The treatment dose was acceptable, though impacted by COVID-related lockdowns, and treatment compliance was 89%. Patients received on average 22 ABFT sessions, and about half of the patients received additional psychotherapy. On average, patients were satisfied with ABFT. There was a significant decrease in suicide ideation postintervention (d = 0.69) and significant effects on the CDI-2, SRFF, and SDQ at follow-up with medium-to-large effect sizes (d = 0.53-0.94). Limitations: These results should be interpreted with considerable caution, as there was no control group to establish the effectiveness of ABFT, and the sample was small.



CONCLUSION: ABFT appears to be a feasible therapy for youth with depression and suicide ideation in an outpatient community mental health setting.

Language: en