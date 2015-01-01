SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Al-Sabaileh S, Abusamak M, Jaber H, Al-Buqour A, Al-Salamat HA, Sabayleh RS, Hatamleh H, Deameh MG, Al-Amer RM. Cureus 2023; 15(7): e42636.

(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.42636

37644940

PMC10461217

Background This study aimed to examine the suicide trends among Jordanians who died by suicide before and during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and assess their correlation with demographic data, including gender, age, marital status, and the method used for suicide, from a forensic medicine perspective.

METHODology This was a retrospective, observational, autopsy-based study. Of the 731 medicolegal autopsies performed at the Al-Hussein New Hospital at Al Salt City between 2017 and 2022, 41 confirmed cases of suicide were identified.

RESULTS The study indicated that 75% of the subjects committed suicide during the COVID-19 pandemic period, of whom 13% were children. The average age of those who died by suicide was 32.1 (SD = 12.2) years. Overall, 58.5% were single, 61.0% unemployed, and 53.7% had a mental illness. Males were four times more likely to commit suicide than females. Hanging represented 60.61% of all male suicides, followed by firearms (27.27%); however, females used poisoning. Around 60% and 25% of the study subjects were in the age group of 21-40 years and 41 and more, respectively. The study also identified a statistically significant association between gender, age, and the time of suicide (during COVID-19). The findings of this study could not confirm any association between suicide and mental illness, marital status, and employment status.

CONCLUSIONS The suicide rate in Jordan increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is alarming that most of those who committed suicide were at a young age and in their productive years.


child; pandemic; suicide death; hanging; death; covid-19 pandemic; mental; method; self-poisoning; unemployed

