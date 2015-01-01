|
Ricci V, De Berardis D, Martinotti G, Maina G. Curr. Top. Med. Chem. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Bentham Science Publishers)
37644743
BACKGROUND: Cannabis is the most widely used illicit substance. Numerous scientific evidence confirm the strong association between cannabis and psychosis. Exposure to cannabis can induce the development of psychosis and schizophrenia in vulnerable individuals. However, the neurobiological processes underlying this relationship are unknown. Neurotrophins are a class of proteins that serve as survival factors for central nervous system (CNS) neurons. In particular, nerve growth factor (NGF) plays an important role in the survival and function of cholinergic neurons while brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) is involved in synaptic plasticity and the maintenance of midbrain dopaminergic and cholinergic neurons. Glial Cell Derived Neurotrophic Factor (GDNF) promotes the survival of midbrain dopaminergic neurons and Neuregulin 1 (NrG-1) contributes to glutamatergic signals regulating the N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA). They have a remarkable influence on the neurons involved in the Δ-9-THC (tethra-hydro-cannabinol) action, such as dopaminergic and glutamatergic neurons, and can play dual roles: first, in neuronal survival and death, and, second, in activity-dependent plasticity.
Language: en
cannabis; psychosis; schizophrenia; ?-9-THC; first episode psychosis.; neurotoxicity; neurotrophic factors