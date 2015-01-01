Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cannabis is the most widely used illicit substance. Numerous scientific evidence confirm the strong association between cannabis and psychosis. Exposure to cannabis can induce the development of psychosis and schizophrenia in vulnerable individuals. However, the neurobiological processes underlying this relationship are unknown. Neurotrophins are a class of proteins that serve as survival factors for central nervous system (CNS) neurons. In particular, nerve growth factor (NGF) plays an important role in the survival and function of cholinergic neurons while brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) is involved in synaptic plasticity and the maintenance of midbrain dopaminergic and cholinergic neurons. Glial Cell Derived Neurotrophic Factor (GDNF) promotes the survival of midbrain dopaminergic neurons and Neuregulin 1 (NrG-1) contributes to glutamatergic signals regulating the N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA). They have a remarkable influence on the neurons involved in the Δ-9-THC (tethra-hydro-cannabinol) action, such as dopaminergic and glutamatergic neurons, and can play dual roles: first, in neuronal survival and death, and, second, in activity-dependent plasticity.



METHODS: In this brief update, reviewing in a narrative way the relevant literature, we will focus on the effects of cannabis on this class of proteins, which may be implicated, at least in part, in the mechanism of the psychostimulant-induced neurotoxicity and psychosis.



CONCLUSION: Since altered levels of neurotrophins may participate in the pathogenesis of psychotic disorders which are common in drug users, one possible hypothesis is that repeated cannabis exposure can cause psychosis by interfering with neurotrophins synthesis and utilization by CNS neurons.

Language: en