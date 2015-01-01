Abstract

BACKGROUND: Earthquakes can cause negative psychological states in adolescents and their parents, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression. Previous cross-sectional studies have shown that adolescents who perceive parental depression after an earthquake are more likely to experience PTSD. However, the mechanism underlying this process remains unclear and previous studies have not examined the association between these factors.



OBJECTIVE: The current study explored the mediating roles of attachment insecurity and coping style in the association between perceived parental depression and PTSD in adolescents after the Jiuzhaigou earthquake.



METHOD: In total, 391 participants completed follow-up questionnaires at 12, 21, and 27 months (T1-T3, respectively) after the Jiuzhaigou earthquake.



RESULTS: T1 perceived parental depression was not a direct predictor of T3 PTSD in adolescents. In the full mediation model, T1 perceived parental depression predicted T3 PTSD in adolescents indirectly via T2 attachment insecurities through T2 emotion-focused coping.



CONCLUSION: The findings highlight that attachment insecurity and emotion-focused coping mediated the relationship between perceived parental depression and PTSD in adolescents following an earthquake. To alleviate PTSD in adolescents, efforts should be directed toward reducing perceived parental depressive symptoms and emotion-focused coping, and promoting the formation of secure attachment styles.

Language: en