Ye Y, Li Y, Ma R, Qi J, Zhou X. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2023; 14(2): e2251773.
(Copyright © 2023, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
37646394
BACKGROUND: Earthquakes can cause negative psychological states in adolescents and their parents, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression. Previous cross-sectional studies have shown that adolescents who perceive parental depression after an earthquake are more likely to experience PTSD. However, the mechanism underlying this process remains unclear and previous studies have not examined the association between these factors.
Language: en
Adolescent; Humans; adolescents; Emotions; Parents; post-traumatic stress disorder; Adolescentes; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/epidemiology; 创伤后应激障碍; *Earthquakes; Adaptation, Psychological; Apego inseguro; attachment insecurity; coping style; Depresión parental percibida; Estilo de afrontamiento; Perceived parental depression; Trastorno de estrés postraumático; 依恋不安全感; 应对方式; 感知父母抑郁; 青少年