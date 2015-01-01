|
Citation
Flórez G, Espandian A, Llorens N, Seoane-Pillado T, Saiz P. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1242069.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
37645637
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Suicide is a serious public health problem that affects our entire country, including the Galician provinces. The aim of this research was to study the variation in completed suicide rates, between 2006 and 2020, in the different Galician provinces and their relationship with the consumption of addictive substances.
Language: en
Keywords
Joinpoint regression; alcohol; completed suicide; illegal substances; preventive strategies