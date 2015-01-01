|
De La Roca-Chiapas JM, Grajeda Gutiérrez CF, Íñiguez Venegas VJ, Hernández González MA, Reyes Pérez V. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1074709.
DOI
PMID
37645061
PMCID
INTRODUCTION: Depression is a mental health disorder characterized by the presence of sadness or loss of the ability to feel pleasure, with a high incidence in patients with COVID 19. The investigations have focused on patient care and little on the care of health personnel, these being the ones with the highest mortality rate, so the objective of the study was to investigate the prevalence of depression symptoms and suicide risk and understand the association of depressive disorder and suicide risk with levels of serum cholesterol and low levels of serum cortisol among internal medicine fellows in a specialist medical hospital in Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico, before and after COVID-19.
cholesterol; depression; depressive symptoms; cortisol; internal medical residents; suicide ideation/risk