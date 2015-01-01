Abstract

Suicide is a major public health issue globally. The World Health Organization has called for nations to create comprehensive national suicide prevention strategies including multisectoral collaboration, awareness raising, advocacy and capacity building. The workplace provides opportunity and structure for suicide prevention programs. However, many of these programs are poorly documented and evaluated. The MATES in Construction (MATES) program is a multimodal workplace-based suicide prevention program designed for and by the construction industry. This systematic review examined the available evidence for the effectiveness of the MATES program and is reported according to PRISMA guidelines. A literature search resulted in the inclusion of 12 peer-reviewed articles published between January 2010 and February 2023 containing primary data of evaluations of MATES. There was evidence of the effectiveness of the MATES program in improving mental health and suicide prevention literacy, helping intentions and reducing stigma. The results highlighted the importance of worker-to-worker peer approaches with workers consistently stating that supervisors were the least trusted resources for mental health and suicide concerns. Favourable results were found in relation to reduced suicide risk in the construction industry. The evidence base for MATES is limited in terms of causal inference with very few controlled evaluations and no experimental studies having been conducted to date. Improved understanding of how the program motivates volunteers, their experiences and research on the longer-term impacts of the program on the industry is required.

