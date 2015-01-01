Abstract

BACKGROUND: Anticholinergic medications (ACMs) are associated with poorer age-related outcomes, including falls and frailty. We investigate associations between ACM use and recurrent falls and frailty among older (aged ≥50 years) people with HIV in the POPPY study.



METHODS: Anticholinergic potential of co-medications at study entry was coded using the anticholinergic burden score, anticholinergic risk score, and Scottish Intercollegiate Guidelines Network score; drugs scoring ≥1 on any scale were defined as ACM. Associations with recurrent falls (two or more falls in the previous 28 days) and frailty (modified Fried's) were assessed using logistic regression adjusting for (1) possible demographic/lifestyle confounders and (2) clinical factors and depressive symptoms (Patient Health Questionnaire-9).



RESULTS: ACM use was reported by 193 (28%) of 699 participants, with 64 (9%) receiving two or more ACM; commonly prescribed ACMs were codeine (12%), citalopram (12%), loperamide (9%), and amitriptyline (7%). Falls were reported in 63/673 (9%), and 126/609 (21%) met the frailty criteria. Both recurrent falls and frailty were more common in ACM users than in non-users (recurrent falls: 17% in users vs. 6% in non-users, p < 0.001; frailty: 32% vs. 17%, respectively, p < 0.001). Use of two or more ACMs was associated with increased odds of falls after adjustment for demographic/lifestyle factors (odds ratio [OR] 4.53; 95% confidence interval [CI] 2.06-9.98) and for clinical factors (OR 3.58; 95% CI 1.37-9.38). Similar albeit weaker associations were seen with frailty (OR 2.26; 95% CI 1.09-4.70 and OR 2.12; 95% CI 0.89-5.0, respectively).



CONCLUSIONS: ACM are commonly prescribed for people living with HIV, and evidence exists for an association with recurrent falls and frailty. Clinicians should be alert to this and reduce ACM exposure where possible.

Language: en