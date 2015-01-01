Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the association between adolescent hospitalization for suicide attempts and the subsequent risk of eating disorder hospitalization.



METHOD: This was a cohort study of 162,398 adolescent girls in Quebec, Canada, including 7741 with suicide attempts before 20 years of age, matched to 154,657 adolescents with no attempt between 1989 and 2019. The main exposure measure was suicide attempt hospitalization. The main outcome measure was hospitalization for an eating disorder up to 31 years later, including anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and other eating disorders. We used adjusted Cox regression models to estimate hazard ratios (HR) and 95% confidence intervals (CI) for the association between adolescent suicide attempts and eating disorder hospitalization.



RESULTS: Adolescent girls admitted for a suicide attempt had 5.55 times the risk of eating disorder hospitalization over time (95% CI 3.74-8.23), compared with matched controls. Suicide attempt was associated with anorexia nervosa (HR 3.57, 95% CI 1.78-7.17) and bulimia nervosa and other eating disorders (HR 8.55, 95% CI 5.48-13.32). Associations were pronounced in girls with repeated suicide attempts. Girls who attempted suicide through self-poisoning had an elevated risk of anorexia nervosa, whereas girls who used violent methods such as cutting or piercing had a greater risk of bulimia nervosa and other eating disorders. Suicide attempt was strongly associated with eating disorder hospitalization in the year following the attempt, but associations persisted throughout follow-up.



DISCUSSION: Suicide attempt admission is associated with the long-term risk of eating disorder hospitalization in adolescent girls. PUBLIC SIGNIFICANCE: This study of adolescent girls suggests that suicide attempt admission is associated with the long-term risk of hospitalization for eating disorders. The risk is greatest in the year after the attempt, but persists over time. Adolescents who present with a suicide attempt may benefit from screening for eating disorders and long-term follow-up to help prevent the exacerbation or development of eating disorders.

Language: en