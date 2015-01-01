SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yan H, Yue W. Interdisciplinary nursing research 2023; 2(2): 112-120.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023)

DOI

10.1097/NR9.0000000000000023

PMID

37645376

PMCID

PMC10461723

Abstract

Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) refers to the direct, deliberate infliction of harm to one's body tissue without the intention to die. The prevalence of NSSI has increased significantly globally in recent years and has become an important public health problem affecting the health of people, especially adolescents. The occurrence of NSSI in adolescents is the result of the interaction of different factors. Many scholars have proposed various theoretical models to explain the mechanism of NSSI behavior based on previous research on the influencing factors of NSSI. Moreover, advances have been made in genetic and neuroimaging mechanisms related to NSSI. Understanding the genetic and neuroimaging mechanisms of NSSI is important for both describing and treating the disorder. This literature review discusses the progress made on the risk factors, theoretical models, and biological mechanisms of NSSI.


Language: en

Keywords

Risk factor; Nonsuicidal self-injury; Genetics; Neuroimaging; Theoretical model

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print