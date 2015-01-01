|
Citation
|
Ha M, Yu S, Lee JH, Kim BC, Choi HJ. J. Korean Med. Sci. 2023; 38(34): e265.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Korean Academy of Medical Science)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37644681
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Assessing and improving the quality of trauma care is crucial in modern trauma systems and centers. In Korea, evaluations of regional trauma centers are conducted annually to assess and improve trauma management quality. This includes using the Trauma and Injury Severity Score (TRISS) method to calculate the W-score and mortality Observed-to-Expected ratio (O:E ratio), which are used to evaluate the quality of care. We analyzed the potential for overestimation of the probability of survival using TRISS method for patients with neurotrauma, as well as the potential for errors when evaluating and comparing regional trauma centers.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Mortality; Injury Severity Score; Probability; *Hospitalization; *Trauma Centers; Brain Injuries, Traumatic; Korea; Republic of Korea; Survivor; Trauma Centers