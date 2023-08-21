Abstract

The current review examined the influence of psychosocial factors on adolescents' perinatal anxiety (PA) and perinatal depression (PND) across geographical regions. Three databases were searched for articles published between 2017 and 2022 and 15 articles were reviewed. We categorized factors into social, cultural, and environmental domains. Social factors included adolescent caregiver trust/attachment, social support, perceived social support, trauma/poly-traumatization, and peer solidarity. Cultural factors included feelings of shame, marital satisfaction, partner's rejection of pregnancy, lack of parental involvement in care, parenting stress, childhood household dysfunction, and adverse childhood events. Environmental factors included neighborhood support, food insecurity, domestic violence, going to church, going out with friends, and sources for obtaining information. Routine assessment of psychosocial factors among perinatal teens is crucial to identify those at higher risk for PA and PND. Further research is necessary to examine the influence of cultural and environmental factors on PA, PND, and perinatal outcomes among adolescents. [Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services, xx(xx), xx-xx.].

