Abstract

Students in alternative high schools (AHSs) have higher levels of substance use and risky sexual behaviors than students in traditional high schools. In this mixed methods study, we examine school nurses' efforts in Texas AHSs to address substance use and sexual/reproductive health. The nurses addressed substance use and sexual reproductive health mostly at the individual level, after students initiated risky behaviors. Nurses' efforts were influenced by district, school, and community factors (e.g., understaffing, outdated programs that weren't evidence-based or tailored to AHS students' behaviors, and family involvement). Usually, nurses were not practicing to their full scope as outlined by the National Association of School Nurses Framework. Substance use was a common reason for AHS placement and could contribute to the school-to-prison pipeline, and AHSs did not always have Narcan on campus to address drug overdoses. Our findings suggest implications for providing equitable health services to this underserved, understudied student population.

