Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The 75th Ranger Regiment is an elite U.S. military special operations unit that conducted over 20 years of sustained combat operations. The Regiment has a history of providing novel and cutting-edge prehospital trauma care, advancing and translating medical initiatives, and documenting and reporting casualty care performance improvement efforts.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A retrospective case fatality rate (CFR) review, mortality review, and descriptive analysis of fatalities were conducted for battle-injured personnel assigned or attached to the 75th Ranger Regiment from 2001 to 2021 during combat operations primarily in Afghanistan and Iraq. Fatalities were evaluated for population characteristics, cause of death, mechanism of death, injury severity, injury survivability, and death preventability.



RESULTS: A total of 813 battle injury casualties, including 62 fatalities, were incurred over 20 years and 1 month of continuous combat operations. The Regiment maintained a zero rate of prehospital preventable combat death. Additionally, no fatalities had a mechanism of death because of isolated extremity hemorrhage, tension pneumothorax, or airway obstruction. When comparing the CFR of the Regiment to the U.S. military population as a whole, the Regiment had a significantly greater reduction in the cumulative CFR as measured by the difference in average annual percentage change.



CONCLUSIONS: Documentation and analysis of casualties and care, mortality and casualty reviews, and other performance improvement efforts can guide combatant commanders, medical directors, and fighting forces to reduce preventable combat deaths and the CFR. Early hemorrhage control, blood product resuscitation, and other lifesaving interventions should be established and maintained as a standard prehospital practice to mitigate fatalities with potentially survivable injuries.

Language: en