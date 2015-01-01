Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Depressive disorder significantly impacts patients' daily living activities and quality of life. Caregivers of patients with depression may also suffer from psychological distress related to the chronic burden of caring for the patient's mood changes. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the morbidity and associated factors of depression in caregivers of patients with depressive disorder.



METHODS: In this study, we used a cross-sectional design with consecutive sampling. Study subjects were recruited from the psychiatric outpatient clinic of a medical center from August 2021 to June 2022. Caregivers of depressive disorder patients were enrolled and assessed using the Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview, Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HADS), Suicide Assessment Scale (SAS), Stigma Scale of the Explanatory Model Interview Catalogue (EMIC), and Family APGAR Index.



RESULTS: Of the 120 caregivers that completed the study, 59.2% (n=71) were females. The most common psychiatric diagnosis was depressive disorders (25.8%), followed by anxiety disorders (17.5%) and insomnia disorder (15.8%); 54.2% of the caregivers had a psychiatric diagnosis. Using logistic regression analysis, we found that anxiolytics/hypnotics use (OR=5.58; 95% CI, 1.84-16.96; p<0.01), higher suicide risk (SAS) (OR=1.10; 95% CI, 1.05-1.16; p<0.001), and lower family support (APGAR scores) (OR=0.82; 95% CI, 0.71-0.94; p<0.01) were three significant associated factors.



CONCLUSION: Depression was the most prevalent psychiatric diagnosis in caregivers of patients with depressive disorder. Early psychiatric diagnosis for caregivers of patients with depression is crucial to offering suitable support and treatment and may improve caregivers' quality of life.

