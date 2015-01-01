SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sönmez D, Hocaoglu. Noro Psikiyatr Ars 2023; 60(3): 288-291.

(Copyright © 2023, Turk Noro-Psikiyatri Derneginin Yayin Organidir)

10.29399/npa.28305

37645076

PMC10461766

Manganese regulates many enzymes in the human body and is essential for normal development and bodily function. Chronic manganese poisoning has an insidious and progressive course and usually begins with nonspecific complaints such as headache, fatigue, sleep disturbances, irritability and emotional instability. In the following process, neurological symptoms like parkinsonism are added. A severe clinical condition that is irreversible may occur. In this case report, a female patient who applied to the psychiatry outpatient clinic with depressive symptoms and was diagnosed with manganese intoxication in the following period will be presented.


Language: en

Depressive disorder; manganase intoxication; psychiatric symptoms

