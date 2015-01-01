Abstract

AIM/OBJECTIVE: The current study examined the long-term impact of SANE programming on the confidence of SANE trainees and on their attitudes toward the SANE role after obtaining SANE certification.



BACKGROUND: Nationally, sexual assault examiners (SANEs) are in short supply. However, the shortage of SANE nurses takes on a special meaning in the medically underserved United States- Mexico border region where human trafficking is seen as a threat in the region and sexual assaults may be less likely to be reported. In recent years, SANE training programs have established across the country to address the shortage of SANEs. Although positive outcomes have been reported among SANE training programs, the long-term outcomes of programming for trainees are not known.



DESIGN: A descriptive longitudinal study with repeated measures was conducted.



METHOD: A total of N = 66 registered nurses who had more than 2 years of nursing work experience were recruited to participate in a SANE training program. The current study included only n = 27 participants who completed the questionnaire at 3 points (Time 1) baseline, (Time 2) 6 months after SANE certification, and at (Time 3) 12 months after SANE certification. General linear modeling and repeated measures analysis of variance were used to analyze the data. Type 1 error was set at p = 0.10. An original 43-item questionnaire was developed to measure the SANE trainees' confidence and their attitudes toward the SANE role.



RESULTS: Initially, an increased sense of self-confidence was found among trainees at least six months after completing SANE certification; however, this slowly diminished after one year. Likewise, attitudes toward the SANE role deteriorated six months after obtaining SANE certification.



CONCLUSION: Lack of support and infrastructure to integrate SANE into the wider medico-legal community could explain the diminishing confidence and attitudes of SANE toward the role. The findings of this study have implications for the establishment of support infrastructures in the workplace and community to enhance the recruitment of nurses in SANE programs, the retention of SANEs in the workforce, the sustainability of SANE programs in underserved communities, and the establishment of protocols to integrate SANEs into sexual assault response teams (SARTs), especially in medically underserved US-Mexico border regions.

Language: en