|
Citation
|
Buselli I, Oneto L, Dambra C, Verdonk Gallego C, García Martínez M, Smoker A, Ike N, Pejovic T, Ruiz Martino P. Open research Europe 2021; 1: e110.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37645142
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The air traffic management (ATM) system has historically coped with a global increase in traffic demand ultimately leading to increased operational complexity. When dealing with the impact of this increasing complexity on system safety it is crucial to automatically analyse the losses of separation (LoSs) using tools able to extract meaningful and actionable information from safety reports. Current research in this field mainly exploits natural language processing (NLP) to categorise the reports,with the limitations that the considered categories need to be manually annotated by experts and that general taxonomies are seldom exploited.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Safety; Resilience; ATM; Losses of Separation; Natural Language Processing; Safety Reports; TOKAI