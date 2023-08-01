Abstract

Prior research has demonstrated the strong link between sleep disturbance and mental health outcomes, including the importance of examining nighttime sleep quality and daytime sleepiness as separate constructs in relation to mental health outcomes. As such, the current study examined patients' self-reported nighttime sleep quality and daytime sleepiness trajectories over the course of inpatient treatment and how these trajectories related to treatment outcomes. Participants were 1,500 adults who voluntarily admitted to an inpatient psychiatric hospital. Mental health outcomes measured were emotion regulation problems, anxiety severity, depression severity, nightmare severity, and suicide risk. Group-based trajectory modeling was used to determine nighttime sleep quality and daytime sleepiness trajectory groups. Multivariate analyses of covariance (MANCOVA) were used to determine between group differences on mental health outcomes. Patients fit into distinct groups based on their trajectories of nighttime sleep quality and daytime sleepiness across inpatient psychiatric treatment: Low, Moderate, and High. Individuals with greater nighttime sleep disturbance and greater daytime sleepiness throughout treatment (High group) demonstrated significantly increased suicide risk, higher nightmare severity, more anxiety, more depression, and more emotion regulation difficulties at discharge.



RESULTS suggest an important connection exists between nighttime sleep quality and excessive daytime sleepiness and mental health outcomes for inpatient psychiatry.

