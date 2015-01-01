|
Booth AT, Guest ZC, Vuong A, Von Doussa H, Ralfs C, McIntosh JE. Trauma Violence Abuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
37646364
The impact of family violence (FV) on children is a significant global public policy issue. Earliest identification of FV among children is critical for preventing escalating sequelae. While practitioners routinely ask adults about FV, there are relatively few measures that enable children to reliably self-report on their own safety. This review sought to systematically identify and appraise all available child self-report measures for screening and assessment of FV in both clinical and research settings. Database searching was conducted in January 2022. Articles were eligible for review if they included a validated child (5-18 years) self-report measure of FV (including victimization, perpetration, and/or exposure to inter-parental violence). Screening of an initial 4,714 records identified a total of 85 articles, representing 32 unique validated instruments.
Language: en
children; child maltreatment; victimization; self-report; family violence; inter-parental violence; perpetration