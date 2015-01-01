|
Snyder P, Carbone E, Heaton K, Hammond S. Workplace Health Saf. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Occupational Health Nurses, Publisher SAGE Publications)
37646375
BACKGROUND: Chronic health conditions are highly prevalent among truck drivers due to many unique occupational and environmental stressors. Health promotion programs are shown to be effective in improving truck driver health outcomes; however, there is no research on whether such programs can increase the length of a driver's Department of Transportation (DOT) medical certificate. The purpose of this quality improvement project was to evaluate Fit to Pass (FTP), a remotely accessible health promotion program available for truck drivers on improved health outcomes and increased DOT medical certificate length.
health promotion; obesity; DOT certification; health coaching; truck driver