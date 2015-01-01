Abstract

Temperature increase due to climate change is approaching as a practical problem. A recent study showing that temperature increase can trigger suicide is noteworthy in Korea, where the suicide rate is high. Distributed lag (DL) models have been used in many epidemiological studies to evaluate the cumulative effect of temperature on suicide. Although the effect of temperature on suicide differs by age and gender, DL models have been frequently used at the aggregated level. We used a age-specific DL models to confirm the effect of temperature by age. This model uses data from different ages to estimate age-specific DL effects. We used the model to explore the association between the standardized suicide mortality ratio and mean temperature by age in Seoul from 2010 to 2019. As a result, short-term exposure to high temperature was significantly associated with an increase in suicide mortality in those aged 65 years or older and those aged 35-64 years. On the other hand, 10-34 years of age showed a significant association with a decrease in suicide mortality. As the lag days increased, the effect of temperature decreased. The cumulative effect of mean temperature over the lag period of 0-3 days showed a significant association with suicide mortality only in those aged 65 years or older. The association between high temperature and suicide mortality was significantly higher in men than in women. This research method can be used in various ways in other studies to confirm the association between environmental factors and diseases by age.



===





기후변화에 따른 온도 증가는 실제적인 문제로 다가오고 있다. 온도 증가가 자살의 방아쇠가될 수 있다는 최근의 연구 결과는 자살률이 높은 한국에서 주목할 결과이다. 시차 분포 모형은자살에 대한 온도의 누적 효과를 평가하기 위해 많은 역학 연구에서 사용되었다. 자살에 대한온도의 영향은 연령과 성별에 따라 다름에도 불구하고 시차 분포 모형은 집계된 수준에서 자주사용되었다. 우리는 연령별 온도의 영향을 확인하기 위해 연령별 시차 분포 모형을 사용하였다.이 모형은 연령별 효과를 추정하기 위해 다른 연령의 자료를 활용한다. 우리는 2010년부터 2019년까지 서울시의 연령에 따른 자살의 로그 표준화 사망비와 평균온도의 연관성을 탐색하기 위해연령별 시차 분포 모형을 사용하였다. 그 결과 고온에 대한 단기 노출은 65세 이상 및 35-64세에서 자살 사망률의 증가와 유의한 연관성을 보였다. 반면, 10-34세는 자살 사망률 감소와 유의한연관성을 보였다. 지연 일이 증가함에 따라 온도의 효과는 감소하였다. 3일간의 지연기간을 고려한 평균온도의 누적 효과는 65세 이상에서만 자살 사망률과 유의한 연관성을 보였다. 고온과 자살 사망률의 연관성은 여성보다 남성에서 유의하게 높게 나타났다. 본 연구 방법은 환경 요인과질병의 연령별 연관성을 확인하기 위한 다른 연구에 다양하게 활용될 수 있다.

Language: ko