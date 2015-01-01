|
Citation
|
Shin Y, Youn K, Kim K, Choi D, Hong S, Lee M, Society TKDA. J. Kor. Data. Anal. Soc. 2023; 25(4): 1577-1595.
|
Vernacular Title
|
전남 지역 농기계 탑승자 인적피해 교통사고의 유형별 특성 및 저감 대책
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Korean Data Analysis Society)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study aimed to provide foundational data for establishing measures to prevent agricultural machinery traffic accidents by analyzing Jeonnam Police Agency's data on traffic injuries to agricultural machinery occupants between 2014 and 2018. Out of 760 accidents, 52.9% were vehicle-to-vehicle collision where agricultural machinery operators involved as a secondary party(less responsible to accidents), 25.9% were single agricultural machinery accidents, and 21.2% were vehicle-to-vehicle collision where agricultural machinery operators involved as a primary party(more responsible to accidents). 95.8% of the accident-involved agricultural machinery operators were male, 45.9% were in their 70s, and the main types of agricultural machinery involved in the accidents were power tillers (61.6%), tractors (11.3%), and unidentified types (22.0%).
Language: ko