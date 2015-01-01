Abstract

This study aimed to provide foundational data for establishing measures to prevent agricultural machinery traffic accidents by analyzing Jeonnam Police Agency's data on traffic injuries to agricultural machinery occupants between 2014 and 2018. Out of 760 accidents, 52.9% were vehicle-to-vehicle collision where agricultural machinery operators involved as a secondary party(less responsible to accidents), 25.9% were single agricultural machinery accidents, and 21.2% were vehicle-to-vehicle collision where agricultural machinery operators involved as a primary party(more responsible to accidents). 95.8% of the accident-involved agricultural machinery operators were male, 45.9% were in their 70s, and the main types of agricultural machinery involved in the accidents were power tillers (61.6%), tractors (11.3%), and unidentified types (22.0%).



RESULTS of the multivariable logistic regression showed higher death risks for elderly drivers, single machinery accidents (10.0 times higher than primary party accidents), power tiller accidents (1.7 times higher than tractor accidents), and accidents on downhill roads (1.7 times higher than flat or other roads). Different accident characteristics appeared based on involved parties, suggesting the need for specific preventive measures considering each type's accident characteristics and representative accident forms.



===



본 연구에서는 농기계 교통사고 예방대책 수립의 기초자료를 제공하고자, 2014~2018년까지의 전남 경찰청의 경찰접수 교통사고 자료 중 "농기계 탑승자의 인적피해가 발생한 교통사고" 원자 료를 기반으로, 사고 유형별‧농기계 종류별 상세한 사고발생 현황 및 사망사고 발생 현황을 분 석하였다. 농기계 탑승자의 인적 피해가 발생한 총 760건의 사고 중 제2당사자(차대차), 농기계 단독사고, 제1당사자(차대차) 사고가 각각 52.9%, 25.9%, 21.2%를 차지하였다. 사고 농기계 운전 자의 95.8%가 남성이었으며, 45.9%가 70대였고, 주요 사고 농기계 종류는 경운기(61.6%), 트랙터 (11.3%), 종류 미상(22.0%)이었다. 다변수 로지스틱 회귀분석 결과, 농기계 운전자의 사망 위험은 고령자일수록 높았고, 농기계 단독사고가 제1당사자(차대차) 사고에 비해 10.0배 높았으며, 경운 기 사고가 트랙터 사고의 1.7배, 내리막길 사고가 평지 및 기타도로 사고에 비해 1.7배 높았다. 본 연구결과, 사고 당사자 종류 및 단독사고 여부에 따라 각기 다른 사고 발생 특성이 나타났으 며, 각 유형별 사고 특성 및 대표적인 사고 형태(경운기의 단독 전도/전복/도로이탈 사고, 경운기 와 트랙터의 타차량으로부터의 야간 추돌사고, 경운기와 타차량과의 측면충돌사고)를 고려한 구 체적인 예방대책 수립이 필요함을 제시하였다

Language: ko