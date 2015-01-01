SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Rahman RHA, Hamid MAA, Patah SA, Zaini F, Rohman NA. Sains Humanika 2023; 15(2): 15-26.

Vernacular Title

Pengalaman Pekerja Gig Penghantar Makanan Berbangsa Melayu di Johor Bahru, Johor

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Press)

DOI

10.11113/sh.v15n2.1983

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The gig economy has been growing since the world economic recession in early 2008 to 2011 and created new jobs for many. Food delivery gig workers are among the important types of gig jobs especially in urban areas such as Johor Bahru. Thus, studies related to the economy of gigs, especially employees who are involved as food deliverers are also given attention by researchers. Therefore, this study aims to explore the experience of food delivery gig workers around Johor Bahru. Qualitative studies using phenomenological approaches were used to explore the working experiences of informants. Snowball sampling technique was used and through this technique 9 informants were obtained. Thematic analysis was applied to obtain the meaning of the experience of the informants interviewed in a semi -structured manner. The results of the study found that although the job is flexible, free and easy but high risk. The informant also described the gig job as still unstable in terms of job security and uncertain job prospects. This job is still considered a transition before the informant obtains a more secure permanent job. Therefore, the government and other stakeholders need to pay attention by offering policies that can ensure job security and reduce the vulnerability and risk of these gig workers.


Language: en

Keywords

challenges; experience; gig career; Gig workers; Malay race

