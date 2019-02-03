|
Mahendran SAP, Siang TJ. Sains Humanika 2022; 14(3-2): 55-63.
(SFBT) melalui perkhidmatan kaunseling kelompok dalam meningkatkan harga diri murid sekolah rendah
This study was conducted to identify the effect of Solution Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT) group counselling to enhance the self-esteem of primary school students. The objective of this study was to find out the level of self-esteem and the difference in self-esteem score between the control and experimental group before and after the intervention. This study adopted the quasi-experimental research method. The Rosenberg Self Esteem instrument was used in this study to identify the level of self-esteem among primary school students before and after treatment. The study data were analyzed descriptively and inference using paired t-test. The group counselling sessions were observed and SFBT worksheets completed by the respondents were collected and analyzed qualitatively.
Group Counselling; Primary School Students; Self-Esteem; Solution Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT)