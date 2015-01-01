|
Prajapati G, Sharmila K. Discov. Soc. Sci. Health 2023; 3(1): e8.
Assistive Devices are those external tools created, manufactured, or modified to help a person do a specific task. Many people, especially the elderly, rely on assistive devices to do daily tasks, engage fully and successfully in social interactions, and enhance their quality of life. Older age people face many difficulties in their day-to-day activities. If they require but do not have or use assistive devices, they may experience significant impairment and difficulty. Assistive devices make a tremendous difference in the lives of the elderly.
Aging; Assistive devices; Assistive technology; Elderly; Hearing loss; Mobility; Vision loss