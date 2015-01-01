Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Impulsive personality traits are associated with cannabis problems. Person-Environment Transactions Theory suggests that highly impulsive individuals behave differently in certain contexts, however little research has focused on the context in which cannabis is used. Therefore, the current study tested whether impulsive traits moderated relations between cannabis use contexts (social vs. solitary) and cannabis problems.



METHOD: In this cross-sectional study, college student who use cannabis (N = 435; 60.7% female) reported on their impulsive traits (i.e., negative urgency, positive urgency, premeditation, perseverance, and sensation seeking), typical cannabis use context (i.e., alone, with friends), typical cannabis use frequency, and past 30-day cannabis problems.



RESULTS: Both solitary cannabis use and negative urgency were associated with more cannabis problems. There were significant interactions between negative urgency and solitary cannabis use and lack of perseverance and solitary cannabis use, such that high and mean (but not low) levels of both negative urgency and lack of perseverance were associated with more cannabis problems the more frequently an individual used cannabis alone. There was also a significant interaction between sensation seeking and social cannabis use, such that high and mean (but not low) levels of sensation seeking were associated with cannabis problems for individuals who used cannabis more socially.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest that impulsivity may potentiate risk for cannabis problems depending on the context in which cannabis is used. Prevention efforts may benefit from targeting protective strategy use in certain cannabis use contexts based upon an individual's personality traits.

Language: en