Abstract

Hallucinogen dependence and abuse are DSM-IV diagnoses that are associated with significant morbidity, yet the specific hallucinogens that are most strongly linked to dependence and abuse are understudied. We used recent data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (2015-2020) and multivariable logistic regression to test the relationships that lifetime use of seven individual hallucinogens (MDMA/ecstasy, PCP, ketamine, psilocybin, LSD, peyote, and mescaline) shares with hallucinogen dependence and abuse among individuals who initiated hallucinogen use within the past two years (N = 5,252). We controlled for various demographic factors (sex, age, race/ethnicity, educational attainment, self-reported engagement in risky behavior, annual household income, marital status) and lifetime use of various substances. Lifetime PCP use was associated with increased odds of hallucinogen dependence or abuse (aOR [95% CI]: 6.27 [1.51, 26.0]). Additionally, PCP increased the odds of three main hallucinogen dependence and abuse criteria measures (aOR [95% CI]: 4.45 [1.11, 17.8], 5.58 [1.42, 22.0], and 7.01 [1.87, 26.3]). LSD conferred increased odds of two criteria (aOR: 2.33 [1.37, 3.98] and 2.53 [1.48, 4.33]), while ketamine and mescaline each conferred increased odds of one criterion (aOR: 2.12 [1.03, 4.39]; 5.39 [1.05, 27.7]). Future longitudinal studies and Bayesian statistical analyses can further assess the relationships between hallucinogens and disordered hallucinogen use.

