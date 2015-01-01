Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To develop a prognostic model of 1-year mortality for individuals aged 65+ presenting at the emergency department (ED) with a fall based on health care spending patterns to guide clinical decision-making.



DESIGN: Population-based cohort study (n = 35,997) included with a fall in 2013 and followed 1 year.



METHODS: Health care spending indicators (dynamical indicators of resilience, DIORs) 2 years before admission were evaluated as potential predictors, along with age, sex and other clinical and sociodemographic covariates. Multivariable logistic regression models were developed and internally validated (10-fold cross-validation). Performance was assessed via discrimination (area under the receiver operating characteristic curve, AUC), Brier scores, calibration and decision curve analysis.



RESULTS: The AUC of age and sex for mortality was 72.5% [95% confidence interval 71.8 to 73.2]. The best model included age, sex, number of medications and health care spending DIORs. It exhibited high discrimination (AUC: 81.1 [80.5 to 81.6]), good calibration and potential clinical benefit for various threshold probabilities. Overall, health care spending patterns improved predictive accuracy the most while also exhibiting superior performance and clinical benefit.



CONCLUSIONS: Patterns of health care spending have the potential to significantly improve assessments on who is at high risk of dying following admission to the ED with a fall. The proposed methodology can assist in predicting the prognosis of fallers, emphasising the added predictive value of longitudinal health-related information next to clinical and sociodemographic predictors.

Language: en