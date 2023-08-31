Abstract

We used firearm mortality and sales data to assess the impact of HB 4145, a May 2016 law that legalized concealed firearm carry without a permit in West Virginia. Firearm mortality was significantly higher (29%) in the years after the enactment of the law; handgun mortality was also higher (48% increase), whereas long gun deaths and firearm sales were unaffected. This may suggest that HB 4145 increased rates of firearm-related mortality in West Virginia without affecting firearm sales in the state. (Am J Public Health. Published online ahead of print August 31, 2023:e1-e4. https://doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2023.307382).

