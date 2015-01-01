|
Costa da Silva RC, Pires de Novais MA, Zucchi P. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2023; 23(1): e936.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37653497
INTRODUCTION: Accidents at work are events that endanger the health and life of workers. They are considered a public health problem, being the object of studies and actions in the Brazilian health system. The collapsed of the ore tailings dam in the municipality of Brumadinho, Brazil, in January 2019, shocked the world due to the proportion of environmental and human damage caused. In this context, concern for the health of workers gained prominence. This paper evaluated the impact of the collapse of the mining tailings dam in Brumadinho, on notifications of occupational health problems before and after the disaster.
Occupational Diseases; Occupational Health; Health Effects of disasters; Health Services Management; Notification of Diseases; Unified Health System