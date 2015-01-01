Abstract

The application of technological advances and clear articulation of how they improve patient outcomes are not always well described in the literature. Our research team investigated the numerous ways to measure conditions and behaviors that precede patient events and could signal an important change in health through a scoping review. We searched for evidence of technology use in fall prediction in the population of older adults in any setting. The research question was described in the population-concept-context format: "What types of sensors are being used in the prediction of falls in older persons?" The purpose was to examine the numerous ways to obtain continuous measurement of conditions and behaviors that precede falls. This area of interest may be termed emerging knowledge. Implications for research include increased attention to human-centered design, need for robust research trials that clearly articulate study design and outcomes, larger sample sizes and randomization of subjects, consistent oversight of institutional review board processes, and elucidation of the human costs and benefits to health and science.

Language: en