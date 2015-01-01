Abstract

Sexual coercion (SC), the use of nonphysical tactics to obtain sexual contact with a nonconsenting partner, is a prevalent form of sexual misconduct that is associated with several physical and psychological health concerns. Therefore, effective preventative interventions to reduce SC prevalence are needed. Alcohol consumption and difficulties in emotion regulation (ER) are two risk factors that contribute to SC. Cognitive restructuring (CR) has the potential to reduce SC intentions by improving ER through actively challenging one's thoughts to modify emotions. This study represents a secondary data analysis to examine the effectiveness of a brief, web-based CR intervention in reducing SC intentions. To test whether the intervention would remain beneficial in the presence of alcohol, we tested effects among intoxicated versus sober participants. Young, male, heavy episodic drinkers with a history of sexual aggression (N = 137) were randomized into a CR intervention versus control condition as well as alcohol consumption versus no alcohol condition. Then, participants completed a sexual aggression analog scenario. General linear regression analyses showed that intoxicated men reported stronger SC intentions than sober men. Additionally, relative to controls, men in the CR condition who had better preexisting ER cognitive reappraisal skills had significantly lower SC intentions. Our findings provide preliminary support for CR as an effective strategy to reduce SC intentions among sexually aggressive, heavy episodic drinking men with better cognitive reappraisal skills. If findings are replicated, this brief, web-based CR intervention could overcome potential challenges in dissemination and be easily applied in clinical settings.

