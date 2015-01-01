|
Geyer RB, Dreyer-Oren SE, Das A, Clerkin EM. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Alcohol Research Documentation, Inc., Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey)
37650834
OBJECTIVE: Undergraduate students are at particular risk for greater alcohol use, which is linked to anxiety disorders among a variety of other negative consequences. Understanding transdiagnostic factors underlying alcohol use problems and other disorders, such as anxiety and mood disorders, can help identify potential targets for intervention.
Language: en
alcohol; alcohol use and problems; anxiety sensitivity; distress tolerance; panic