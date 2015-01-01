Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Veterans are at greater risk for suicide and veterans with substance use disorder (SUD) have an even greater risk. Little research has looked into brief interventions to prevent suicide in this population in residential substance use treatment programs.



METHOD: We conducted a pilot, randomized controlled trial of a brief suicide prevention strategy called Veterans Affairs Brief Intervention and Contact Program (VA BIC) in patients participating in the Residential Recovery Center (RRC) SUD 28-day program and deemed at risk for suicide. We measured changes in symptoms at 1-, 3-, and 6-months. We looked at social connectedness, suicidal ideation, hopelessness, thwarted belongingness, perceived burdensomeness, and treatment engagement.



RESULTS: The study enrolled twenty patients. One participant withdrew immediately after baseline. We found that adherence to VA BIC components was high, as 100 % of patients (N = 10) completed 70 % or more of the VA BIC visits. Furthermore, 80 % of intervention group patients (N = 8) completed all VA BIC components. During the six-month follow-up, suicidal ideation improved in patients assigned to VA BIC, while it worsened in the standard care arm. Similarly, patients assigned to VA BIC reported a reduction in perceived burdensomeness over the six-month follow-up period while it worsened in the standard care arm. Additionally, VA BIC may modestly improve treatment engagement in the first month postdischarge.



CONCLUSION: We were able to recruit and enroll patients from a residential SUD treatment program into a clinical trial of the VA BIC intervention. Our preliminary results suggest that VA BIC may be useful in reducing suicidal ideation and perceived burdensomeness in patients who are discharged from residential SUD treatment programs and increasing treatment engagement. Future trials of VA BIC should determine whether VA BIC can reduce the risk of suicide in patients who are discharged from residential SUD treatment programs.

