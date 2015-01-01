|
Citation
Yadav S, K k A, Cunningham SA, Bhandari P, Mishra US, Aditi A, Yadav R. Lancet Reg. Health Southeast Asia 2023; 16: e100265.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37649643
PMCID
Abstract
Suicide is an untimely and avoidable death. It occurs within a societal, cultural, and familial context intertwined with human psychology. Given its proximate connection with mental health disorders, it is a public health concern. Suicide prevention is urgent owing to its repercussions for mortality and means of preventing self-harm. In 2015-2016, any psychological disorders were reported to affect 13.7% of population aged 18 years and older in India.1 Concomitantly, high suicide mortality among adults in India has become a public health concern.1,2 While India's suicide rate of 14.04/lakh population in 2019 puts it at 49th rank globally, the grim reality of the highest numbers of suicides being reported annually from India cannot be overlooked.3
Language: en