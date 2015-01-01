Abstract

Suicide is an untimely and avoidable death. It occurs within a societal, cultural, and familial context intertwined with human psychology. Given its proximate connection with mental health disorders, it is a public health concern. Suicide prevention is urgent owing to its repercussions for mortality and means of preventing self-harm. In 2015-2016, any psychological disorders were reported to affect 13.7% of population aged 18 years and older in India.1 Concomitantly, high suicide mortality among adults in India has become a public health concern.1,2 While India's suicide rate of 14.04/lakh population in 2019 puts it at 49th rank globally, the grim reality of the highest numbers of suicides being reported annually from India cannot be overlooked.3



In the Lancet Public Health, Dandona et al.4 explored suicide deaths among Indian women by sociodemographic risk factors using National Crimes Record Bureau (NCRB)5 data. They found a trend of increasing suicide deaths among women with class 6 and higher education versus no education. The study reported a slight reduction in suicide deaths among married women but an uptick among never-married women. Housewives shared half of such eventualities that did not alter over time. Overall, a sociodemographic characteristic reading of suicide deaths among Indian women remained unchanged.



For comparison, we examined patterns of suicide death among Indian men and women. Analyses of unnatural deaths6 among adults (15-49 years) using National Family Health Survey data and suicide among 15 years and older based on the Million Death Study2 show that men more frequently die from suicide than women....

Language: en